POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team continued their perfect start to the season on Saturday as the Irish topped Poland 65-45 in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Terrance Pankey led the Irish with 16 points on the night to go along with six rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Jaden Payne and Dashaun Will each added 13 for Ursuline.

Luke Generalovich had a team-high 12 points for Poland.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 3-0 while Poland falls to 2-3.