Ursuline state championship game updates

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline is facing Clinton-Massie in the Division IV state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton this morning.

Clinton-Massie opened the scoring in the first quarter, when Carson Van Hoose scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead. The scoring scamper capped off a 17-play 75-yard drive which left just 2:47 left on the clock.

Ursuline is seeking the fifth football state championship in program history.

The Irish entered the state championship with a record of 11-3, while Clinton Massie was 13-1.

