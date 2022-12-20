YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior standout Terrance Pankey scored his 1,000th career point as the Irish topped Canton Central Catholic 57-50 in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Pankey led the way for Ursuline with 20 points on the night.

Vinny Flauto also reached double figures with 14, while Geno Lucente added 9 in the win. Jayden Payne chipped in with 7 points in the victory.

Jack Talkington led the Crusaders with 17 points in the setback.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 4-1 on the season.

Canton Central Catholic drops to 4-1.