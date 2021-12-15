YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline High School standouts Brady Shannon and Dean Boyd took part in National Signing Day Wednesday, signing on to play at the Division I level next year.

Shannon is foregoing opportunities in football to play baseball at the University of Central Florida.

Last season, he led the Irish in nearly every hitting category, including doubles, triples and on-base percentage. On the mound, he led the team in ERA and was tied for wins.

On the football field, Shannon racked up 2,829 yards passing with 29 touchdowns. He added 832 yards on the ground and eight more touchdowns.

He also owns every single-season and career-Irish passing record.

As for Boyd, he will continue his football career at Harvard University.

This past season, Boyd caught 58 balls for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He is in the top-five in school history for receiving yards.