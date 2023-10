YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior standout Lily Scott has committed to continue her basketball career in the college ranks at Mount Union.

She made the official announcement on Tuesday, ahead of her senior season of action.

Scott averaged 9 points, 2.5 assists and 3 steals per game last season with the Irish.

She chose to play for the Mount Union program over Siena Heights in Michigan.

The Purple Raiders finished last season with a record of 8-17 and 5-13 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.