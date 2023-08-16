YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ursuline running back Christian Lynch has announced his commitment to play college football at Princeton in the Ivy League.

He made the announcement on Wednesday morning on social media.

Last season as a junior, Lynch led the Mahoning Valley with a total of 1,857 yards rushing in 13 games.

He also piled up 21 total touchdowns in 2022, helping lead the Fighting Irish to 10 wins and an appearance in the Division III playoffs.

For his efforts, he earned Second Team All-Ohio honors in Division III.

Lynch and the Irish will kick off the 2023 season on Thursday night against Steubenville.