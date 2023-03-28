YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish offense got hot early and often, collecting 14 hits and 15 runs batted in on the way to an 18-2 win over Bristol.

View extended highlights from the Irish win above.

Ursuline was led on offense by Kyleigh Golden’s 3-3 day at the plate with a triple and four RBIs, while Katie Koulianos went 2-2 with a double and three RBIs of her own.

The Irish offense would finish with four triples in the game, with Hannah Saluga and Gia Schiavone smacking back-to-back triples in the second inning.

In the circle, Liza Barbato pitched a five-inning complete game, only giving up one hit while striking out 10 batters.

With the loss, Bristol drops the opener as Ursuline improves to 1-0 to start the 2023 campaign.