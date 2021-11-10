Ursuline softball star makes it official with college signing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior Alyssa Sheely signed her national letter of intent to Slippery Rock University on Wednesday. Sheely will continue her softball career with The Rock.

Sheely led the Irish in batting average (.550), runs scored (54), triples (5), stolen bases (16) and hits (60) as a junior, while helping lead the team to the Division III Regional Championship game.

“Alyssa has all the qualities of a great player – speed, power, athleticism, and work ethic,” says former Ursuline softball coach Mike Kernan. “Slippery Rock is fortunate to get this caliber of athlete.”

Ursuline’s new head coach Kristina Dugan added, “Alyssa has been a great player for us over the years. Her drive and passion for the game are contagious. Alyssa and her senior teammates bring out the best in each other, and we are looking forward to their leadership this season!”