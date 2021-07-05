Ursuline softball standout verbally commits to the college ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline softball standout Alyssa Sheely has verbally committed to Slippery Rock University.

During her junior campaign, Sheely led the Irish in batting average (.550), runs scored (54), triples (5), stolen bases (16/16) and hits (60).

Sheely was also among the team leaders in RBI (42), slugging percentage (.872), home runs (5) and doubles (10).

She was named 2021 First Team ALL-NEO and Second Team ALL-State in Division 3.

As the Ursuline number-three hitter in the lineup, Sheely struck out only twice the entire season as the Irish posted a record of 27-3 with an appearance in the regional finals.

“Alyssa is the all-around player that brings all great qualities onto the field with her speed, power, athleticism, work ethic and attitude,” said Ursuline Head Coach Michael Kernan. “Slippery Rock is extremely fortunate to get this caliber of student-athlete at their university.”