Ursuline softball standout makes verbal commitment to the college ranks

Ursuline Senior Emily Holland has verbally committed to play college softball at Ohio Dominican.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline Senior Emily Holland has verbally committed to play college softball at Ohio Dominican.

In 2019, Emily was selected named Division II All-Ohio as a pitcher. In that season, she posted a pitching record of 13-2 with a 0.83 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 84 innings.

Holland, who has started all 54 Ursuline varsity softball games, also batted .441 with 34 RBI, 15 doubles, 3 triples and 3 HR.

Holland joins fellow Ursuline softball standouts who have likewise made their decisions on where they will continue their softball careers in the college ranks. They include Maris Barbato (Toledo) and Julia Nutter (Slippery Rock).

More headlines from WKBN.com: