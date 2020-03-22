Ursuline softball standout makes college decision

Ursuline junior standout Julia Nutter picked Slippery Rock University to continue her career on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline softball standout Julia Nutter verbally committed to continue her academic and playing career at Slippery Rock University on Sunday afternoon.

The junior led the Irish in home runs and RBIs in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Last year, Nutter hit .462 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs, which was a single-season program record at Ursuline.

She also racked up 12 doubles, four triples and .882 slugging percentage in 2019.

During her two seasons, the Irish have gone 46-8 and reached the Division II District Finals last season.