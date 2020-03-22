Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 194 active closings. Click for more details.

Ursuline softball standout makes college decision

Sports

Ursuline junior standout Julia Nutter picked Slippery Rock University to continue her career on Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Julia Nutter, Ursuline softball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline softball standout Julia Nutter verbally committed to continue her academic and playing career at Slippery Rock University on Sunday afternoon.

The junior led the Irish in home runs and RBIs in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Last year, Nutter hit .462 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs, which was a single-season program record at Ursuline.

She also racked up 12 doubles, four triples and .882 slugging percentage in 2019.

During her two seasons, the Irish have gone 46-8 and reached the Division II District Finals last season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS