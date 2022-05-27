RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday’s Division III Softball regional championship game between Ursuline and Massillon Tuslaw has been postponed due to potential inclement weather in the forecast for this afternoon.

The championship game will now be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ravenna High School.

Ursuline defeated West Salem Northwestern in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday 6-2.

Tuslaw handled South Range on Wednesday 6-1 in the other regional semifinal.

The winner of Ursuline/Tuslaw will advance to the Division III state semifinals next week.