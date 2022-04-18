TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Ursuline softball standout, and current Toledo freshman Maris Barbato hit her first collegiate home run in the Rockets’ 11-0 win over Ball State on Friday.

Barbato has played in eight games for the Rockets with six starts this season. She drove in the first two runs of her career with the homer and is now batting .133 on the season.

She was a four-year starter in high school at Ursuline and a member of the WKBN Diamond Kings class of 2019.

Photo Courtesy: Jeff Erickson

Barbato was also the first player in Irish program history to bat .600 or higher, and currently holds the career slugging percentage mark at .961.

In addition, she holds the single-season triples record with 9, and the career triples mark with 17.