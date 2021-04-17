Ursuline softball improves to 11-0 following their win at Firestone over Berkshire

Sports

Alyssa Sheely double and homered in Ursuline's win

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ursuline Irish High School Softball

Credit: cmannphoto/E+/Getty Images

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Alyssa Sheely and Paige Ogden combined for seven hits as Ursuline rolled to an 18-0 win over Berkshire at the Akron Racer Spring Invitational.

Sheely doubled and homered to produce four RBIs. Ogden closed out her afternoon by driving in three runs.

Emily Holland, Julia Nutter, Layni Bednar and Maris Barbato all finished with two hits apiece.

Mia Opalick tossed five innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight for her second victory of the season.

Ursuline improves to 11-0 with a matchup with Cuyahoga Heights on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Firestone Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com