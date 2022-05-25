RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline softball team is headed to the regional championship game for the second straight season. The Irish knocked off Northwestern 6-2 on Wednesday in the Division III Regional Semifinals.

Ursuline senior pitcher Paige Ogden allowed just two runs over seven strong innings and struck out 10 batters in the victory.

Juniors Mia Opalick and Ayva Fedor each had two hits and knocked in two runs each for the Irish.

Ursuline will advance to play Massillon Tuslaw in the Division III Regional Finals this Friday at 4 p.m. in Ravenna.