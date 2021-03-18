Ursuline softball enters 2020 with lofty expectations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline is seeking another strong season after enjoying a 25-win campaign in 2019.
“We return our starting pitching and plenty of experience,” said Coach Michael Kernan. “We hit .431 as a team and scored (over) 300 runs”
Maris Barbato (committed to Toledo) is welcomed back after being named to the Division II All-State team. Barbato (C/SS) has hit for a .553 batting average throughout her career (school record) and holds the single-season (9) and career (17) mark for triples.
Julia Nutter hit .464 in 2019. The Slippery Rock commit (3B/1B) set single-season records with seven homers and by driving in 54 runs.
Rounding out the returning seniors Emily Holland (Ohio Dominican commit) was a Division II All-State selection after posting a 1.04 ERA with 85 strikeouts and compiling a 14-2 pitching record. Holland also batted .441.
Ursuline returns a large junior class led by Paige Ogden (.395 BA) and Madelyn Miklandric (.375). Center fielder Alyssa Sheely started each game as a freshman in 2019. Ayva Fedor and Layni Bednar also are back in the mix this season.
Ursuline Irish Softball
Coach: Michael Kernan, 20th season
2019 Record: 25-3
2021 Schedule
Mar. 29 – LaBrae
Mar. 30 – Geneva
Mar. 31 – Howland
Apr. 3 – Jefferson
Apr. 7 – Lisbon
Apr. 9 – Ohio Invitational at Akron Firestone
Apr. 10 – Ohio Invitational at Akron Firestone
Apr. 13 – Garrettsville Garfield
Apr. 15 – Champion
Apr. 17 – Spring Showcase at Akron Firestone
Apr. 18 – Spring Showcase at Akron Firestone
Apr. 20 – Mooney at Field of Dreams
Apr. 22 – (Hubbard) JoAnne Kernan Strikeout Cancer Memorial
Apr. 23 – vs TBD (at McCune Field) JoAnne Kernan Strikeout Cancer Memorial
Apr. 24 – vs Bishop Watterson (at McCune Field) Kernan Strikeout Cancer Memorial
Apr. 28 – Edison
Apr. 29 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary
May 4 – Beaver Local
May 5 – Walsh Jesuit
May 6 – at Newton Falls
May 8 – at Louisville
May 11 – at Chardon
May 15 – West Branch/Madison