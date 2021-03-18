Ursuline softball enters 2020 with lofty expectations

Maris Barbato is scheduled to compete for Toledo in the MAC next spring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline is seeking another strong season after enjoying a 25-win campaign in 2019.

“We return our starting pitching and plenty of experience,” said Coach Michael Kernan. “We hit .431 as a team and scored (over) 300 runs”

Maris Barbato (committed to Toledo) is welcomed back after being named to the Division II All-State team. Barbato (C/SS) has hit for a .553 batting average throughout her career (school record) and holds the single-season (9) and career (17) mark for triples.

Julia Nutter hit .464 in 2019. The Slippery Rock commit (3B/1B) set single-season records with seven homers and by driving in 54 runs.

Rounding out the returning seniors Emily Holland (Ohio Dominican commit) was a Division II All-State selection after posting a 1.04 ERA with 85 strikeouts and compiling a 14-2 pitching record. Holland also batted .441.

Ursuline returns a large junior class led by Paige Ogden (.395 BA) and Madelyn Miklandric (.375). Center fielder Alyssa Sheely started each game as a freshman in 2019. Ayva Fedor and Layni Bednar also are back in the mix this season.

Ursuline Irish Softball

Coach: Michael Kernan, 20th season

2019 Record: 25-3

2021 Schedule

Mar. 29 – LaBrae

Mar. 30 – Geneva

Mar. 31 – Howland

Apr. 3 – Jefferson

Apr. 7 – Lisbon

Apr. 9 – Ohio Invitational at Akron Firestone

Apr. 10 – Ohio Invitational at Akron Firestone

Apr. 13 – Garrettsville Garfield

Apr. 15 – Champion

Apr. 17 – Spring Showcase at Akron Firestone

Apr. 18 – Spring Showcase at Akron Firestone

Apr. 20 – Mooney at Field of Dreams

Apr. 22 – (Hubbard) JoAnne Kernan Strikeout Cancer Memorial

Apr. 23 – vs TBD (at McCune Field) JoAnne Kernan Strikeout Cancer Memorial

Apr. 24 – vs Bishop Watterson (at McCune Field) Kernan Strikeout Cancer Memorial

Apr. 28 – Edison

Apr. 29 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

May 4 – Beaver Local

May 5 – Walsh Jesuit

May 6 – at Newton Falls

May 8 – at Louisville

May 11 – at Chardon

May 15 – West Branch/Madison