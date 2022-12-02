YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish opened up their season with a 70-38 win over the Girard Indians, improving to 1-0.

View the highlights from the Irish’s dominant win above.

Leading the way for the Irish was Terrance Pankey with 18 points, Vinny Flauto with 15 and Jayden Payne with 14 points.

Ursuline also knocked down nine three-pointers with Flauto hitting four of them.

For the Indians, Thomas Cordiero was the leading scorer with 10 and Michael Palmer finished with six points.

Girard falls to 0-1 on the season while Ursuline improves to 1-0.