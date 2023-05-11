YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For a second straight day, college football coaches and recruiters ascended on the Valley to see the top talent that the area has to offer.

On Thursday, it was Ursuline showing what they have for the upcoming season, as the Irish players look to impress college coaches and recruiters to make an impact at the next level.

“Probably had a better buzz this morning than a normal 6 a.m. workout,” head coach Dan Reardon said

The Ursuline football team was on the field before the sun rose on Thursday and they weren’t alone. Over a dozen college coaches and scouts from Power 5 schools like Pitt to the Division III ranks like Mount Union and Thiel were out.

“I think it is great,” said Reardon. “It is scholarship opportunities for our kids, it is exposure for our kids. The thing that we talk to our kids about is if you want to play college football, there is a place for you.”

“It was fun,” said junior quarterback Jack Erikson. “Just doing the drills that we work on all the time with added emphasis with coaches there. Coach let us throw on the jerseys today, gave it a game-like feel so it was fun just to get after it.”

The Irish ran thru drills similar to what you would see at the NFL Combine on the North Side for their visitors, with the hope of giving the college coaches a reason to look at the tape.

“College coaches want to see what a kid has the potential to be,” said Reardon. “Film is a big part of that, academics is a big part of that. But also how fast they run a 40-yard dash, pro agility, broad jump. Someone that hits a big broad jump might open someone’s eyes.”

The Irish returned several pieces that were looking to do just that Thursday morning.

“It was pretty good to show out in front of my teammates, my family and a couple of coaches that were here to see me, to see my teammates,” junior running back Christian Lynch said. “It was good to show out in front of them.”

“It was cool. Most of those guys I have never seen before so for them to be out here at 6 a.m. it was a good feeling,” said junior linebacker Ty’Req Donlow. “Felt like another Friday night to me. Under pressure, 4th quarter, time to be clutch, time to go make a play.”