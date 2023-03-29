Ursuline senior standout Vinny Flauto has committed to continue his basketball career in the college ranks at Westminster College.

He made the official announcement on social media on Wednesday.

This season, Flauto averaged 15.7 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Irish.

One of the top shooters in the valley, he is also Ursuline’s program record for most 3-pointers in a season with 83.

Flauto joins a Westminster program that currently includes 13 local players.

Last season, the Titans finished the season with a record of 14-12.