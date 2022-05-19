LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline won a second consecutive softball district title, with a 7-0 win over Rootstown on Thursday evening in the Division III District Championship at LaBrae High School.

Following the win, Irish head coach Kristina Dugan and seniors Paige Ogden and Alyssa Sheely spoke with Sports Team 27.

Watch the video above to hear their postgame thoughts following the win.

With the win, Ursuline advances to face West Salem Northwestern in the Division III Regional Semifinals in Ravenna.