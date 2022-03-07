YOUNGSTOWN, Ursuline (WKBN) – Ursuline high school is sending more student athletes to the college level.

Senior Pitcher Anthony Ciavarella is headed to Bethany College, golfer Tanner Schade signed with Muskingham University, and softball standout Paige Ogden committed to Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Ciavarella led the Irish in strikeouts and finished second in wins and innings pitched as a junior.

Schade was an All-Northeast Ohio District performer in both her junior and senior seasons. She averaged low 40s for 9 holes and placed Top-11 at sectionals.

Ogden will be a four-year starter at Ursuline. She hit .511 last year and broke the single season school record with 9 homeruns. Ogden also led the team in on-base-percentage (.583) and finished 11-2 in the circle with a 2.33 era along with 76 strikeouts.