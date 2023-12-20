YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline seniors Ty’req Donlow, Savannah Patrone, Giovanna Schiavone and Arrianna Wendt all said Wednesday they intend to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Hear from all the Ursuline stars in the video above!

Donlow signed his letter of intent to play at St. Francis University during the early signing period for Division I Football.

Defensive standout Ty’Req Donlow recorded 155 tackles this season, 17 for loss, with 11 quarterback sacks. He will graduate second in school history in career sacks.

Donlow was selected for the WKBN Big 22 list. He is also this season’s Ohio High School Athletic Association Co-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid, it just means a lot to me,” said Donlow. “A once in a lifetime thing, and I’m really anxious to get started at Saint Francis.”

Senior softball players Savannah Patrone, Giovanna Schiavone and Arrianna Wendt all signed their letters of intent.

Patrone will extend her softball career at Susquehanna University, Schiavone at St. Mary’s College, and Wendt at Walsh University.

Wendt had a .306 batting average as a junior and has played multiple positions in the field.

“It was just like love at first sight, I’ve been playing for a very long time, so it’s like kind of a great way to end the chapter,” said Wendt. “But four more years at college means everything.”

Schiavone is an excellent field and base runner as she led the softball team in stolen bases as a junior.

“Going to the next level has always been a dream of mine, ever since I was little. I think every little girl wants to go and play college at their dream school,” Schiavone. “So super excited, I’m so blessed to be able to go to Saint Mary’s.”

Patrone was All-District as a junior, led the team in hits as a junior. Also, as a junior she had three home runs .651 slugging percentage.

“I’m feeling ecstatic, it’s electric, be able to commit to the school that I love and want to spend my last four years at,” said Patrone. “Since 8 years old, I’ve been wanting to be one of those big girls playing on the big screen, so it’s exciting that I finally get to do it.”