Ursuline sack master eyes a shot in the NFL

Following a standout career at Notre Dame College, Ursuline graduate Sha'Haun Williams has his sights set on the NFL

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Ursuline product Sha’haun Williams steps onto the football field, his focus is clear.

The former three-time All-State selection for the Irish makes it a habit of pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

“I just always had that motor that just goes from the first snap all the way to the last snap,” Williams said. “Ya know, I don’t give up, and you kinda saw that in high school and my early ages of college and all the way up to now. I play every play like it’s my last because you just never know.”

It’s a mentality that led him to Notre Dame College, where he made his mark nationally.

In 2018, Williams led all of Division Two with 20 sacks, which is the third most in D-2 history.

For his efforts, he was named First Team All-American. Williams is now seeking a career in the NFL.

Looking to boost his stock in the eyes of pro scouts, Williams recently had his pro day canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming to the realization that that’s what it’s gonna be, I just need a foot in the door and then I’ll be more than happy and grateful with that opportunity,” he said.

Despite the setback, Williams has spoken with the Browns, Steelers, Colts, Lions and Buccaneers ahead of the draft. He is projected to be picked in the sixth or seventh round or signed as an undrafted free agent following the draft.

“Whatever point that may be, if it’s second or third day, or after the draft. If come Monday morning, I’m with an NFL team, it would mean the world to me. Just saying that, it doesn’t seem real, but I would definitely be grateful and blessed to have that opportunity.”

The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday.