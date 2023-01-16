YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the championship game of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Tournament hosted at Ursuline High School, the Irish took home the title by beating Warren JFK 88-66.

View highlights from the championship game above.

Ursuline was led by Terrance Pankey with a game-high 24 points, while Vinny Flauto added 22 points on five 3-pointers. Five different Irish would finish with double figures scoring.

JFK was paced by Michael Condoeleon and Devonte Taylor, who each scored 12 points.

Ursuline improves to 9-1 on the season with the MLK Jr. Tribute Tournament championship.

JFK drops just their second game of the year, dropping to 8-2.