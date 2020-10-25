Ursuline rolls past West Branch to earn a trip to regional semifinals

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – In a matchup of high-powered offenses, the Ursuline Irish got the best of West Branch 38-31 Saturday night.
Ursuline got on the board in their first drive when Matthew Reardon threw to Luka Campbell on a wide receiver reverse pass for a touchdown to make it 8-0 Irish.
Ursuline would add on to their lead in the second quarter when Terrell Dillworth took a handoff to the house from 70-yards out to increase the lead to 16-0.
The Irish improve to 6-2 and advance to play Poland in the Regional Semifinals next Saturday.