Ursuline rolls past rival Cardinal Mooney

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past rival Cardinal Mooney 43-12 Saturday night in week 10 of the high school football regular season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Irish have now won three straight meetings in the head-to-head series.

Ursuline opened the scoring in the first quarter on Brady Shannon’s 10-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion made it 8-0 for Ursuline.

Later in the first quarter, Shannon tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dean Boyd. DeMarcus McElroy capped off the scoring in the first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Shannon later connected with Will Burney on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The two-point conversion made it 28-0.

McElroy plunged into the end zone from a yard out later in the second quarter, making it 36-0 Ursuline.

Cardinal Mooney got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on Ashton O’Brien’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Radinsky, cutting the halftime deficit to 36-6.

Ursuline’s DeMarcus McElroy added to the Irish lead on a 6-yard scoring scamper to make it 43-6.

Cardinal Mooney’s final points came on a Daqua Douglas 3-yard touchdown run.

Ursuline quarterback Brady Shannon completed 14-14 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown in the victory for the Irish.

DeMarcus McElroy amassed 128 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 6-3 on the season. The Irish now await the official release of the playoff pairings.

Cardinal Mooney ends the season with a record of 1-8.