Ursuline rolls past Chaney in rainy season opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline grabbed a win in their season opener Thursday night as the Irish rolled to a 29-6 win over Chaney at Stambaugh Stadium.
The Irish capitalized off an early Cowboys’ turnover, when Trenton Hill found the paydirt from 3-yards out to make it 6-0.
Later in the first quarter, Ursuline struck again when Brady Shannon found Matthew Reardon for a touchdown pass, making it 14-0 after the 2-point conversion.
The score would stay that way until the 3rd quarter when Shannon threw another touchdown pass, this time to Dean Boyd to extend the lead to 22-0.
Ursuline improves to 1-0 on the season while Chaney falls to 0-1.