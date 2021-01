Tyler Beck led the Irish with 17 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline earned win #10 following their 88-31 win over Badger Froday night.

The Irish improve to 10-4 as they’ve won nine of their last 10 games.

Tyler Beck led Ursuline with 17 points. Terrance Pankey and Brady Shannon added 14 and 11 points respectively.

Next up for the Irish will be a road trip to take on rival Mooney on Tuesday.

Badger falls to 3-8. The Braves are scheduled to meet Campbell Memorial on Saturday.