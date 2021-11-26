Ursuline reaches state final for first time in over a decade with win over Port Clinton

EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline High School football team is back in the state championship game for the first time since 2010 with their win in the Division IV State Semifinals over Port Clinton, 34-17.

Running back DeMarcus McElroy scored all five of the Irish’s touchdowns on the night.

His touchdowns went for 33, 8, 42, 2 and 74 yards.

Ursuline trailed only once in the game when Port Clinton took a 17-15 lead in the third quarter off a field goal.

Ursuline improves to 11-3 on the season and advances to play Clinton-Massie in the Division IV State Championship on Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The Irish will look for their first state title since 2010.