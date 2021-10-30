Ursuline rallies to win first boys’ soccer district title in 21 years

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped South Range 3-2 in double-overtime in the Division III Boys’ Soccer District Final on Saturday at Hubbard’s Memorial Stadium.

Ursuline’s Cam Forsyth scored the game-winner in double-OT to secure the program’s first boys’ soccer district title since 2000. It is the third district crown in program history.

South Range took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Jack Staffeld and Mark Naples within a 43-second span.

Forsyth scored a pair of goals on penalty kicks in the second half to send the game to overtime.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 10-4-3. The Irish advances to face Crestview in the Regional Semifinals on Wednesday. Game site and time are to be announced.

South Range’s season ends with a mark of 14-3-1.