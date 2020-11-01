Ursuline races past Poland; Irish bound for the Regional Championship

Ursuline rolled past Poland 35-7 in the Division IV Regional Semifinals Saturday night.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past Poland 35-7 in the Division IV Regional Semifinals Saturday night.

The Irish defense forced five turnovers in the win, while holding the Bulldogs to just 104 total yards.

DeMarcus McElroy led the Irish with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Dante Walker added two rushing touchdowns with 69 yards on the ground for Ursuline.

Matthew Reardon caught three passes for 41 yards.

Bryce Barringer led Poland on the ground with 25 rushing yards.

Poland ends the season with a record of 7-2.

Ursuline improves to 7-2 on the campaign. The Irish advance to face Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division IV Regional Final next Saturday at 7 p.m.