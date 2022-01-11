YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boy’s basketball team outpaced their rival Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday, picking up a 51-27 win on the road.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Ursuline led by just five after the first quarter but were able to push their lead to double-digits by halftime.

In the 2nd half, the Irish kept rolling, outscoring the Cardinals 17-9 in the 3rd quarter.

For Ursuline, Terrance Pankey had a team-high 13 points while Vinny Flauto added 12.

The Irish improve to 6-5 while Mooney falls to 8-4.