BRONX, New York (WKBN) – Valley native Courtney Davidson has been officially hired as a women’s basketball assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Fordham University.

Fordham women’s basketball head coach Bridgette Mitchell made the announcement this week.

“Courtney is one of the best and brightest coaches in the country,” Mitchell said in a release from the school’s athletic department.

“Her personality and ability to create and maintain relationships with anyone that she meets makes her one of the best recruiters in the country. I am thrilled to have her coordinate our recruiting of the top players in the nation,” Mitchell added.

Davidson is thrilled to continue her coaching career at Fordham.

“I am grateful to be joining Coach Mitchell’s staff and become a part of the Fordham family,” Davidson said of her hire. “Fordham University is a special place. I look forward to continuing to build on the program’s past success.”

Davidson joined the collegiate coaching ranks as the director of basketball operations for one year each at Youngstown State and the College of Charleston before earning a full-time assistant position at Radford in 2015.

Following a successful two-year stint in Virginia, where her team earned a WNIT postseason berth in 2017, Davidson rejoined Youngstown State as an assistant coach. She helped the Penguins to a WNIT berth in 2019.

Following that season, Davidson spent two years at the University of Hartford as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and most recently at Loyola Maryland in the same position from 2021-23.

Throughout her coaching career, she has recruited and developed nine All-Conference selections, four All-Rookie honorees, four All-Academic recipients and one Rookie of the Year.