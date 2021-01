Cara McNally led the Lady Irish with 18 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cara McNally sank 5 three-point shots as Ursuline wins their Steel Valley opener, 62-40, over East.

McNally scored a game-high 18 points. Anisah Moorman also registered 10 points for the Irish.

Ursuline (5-4) returns home on Tuesday to meet Hubbard.

Samair Colon led the Golden Bears with 17 points. Brianna Thompson added 8.

East is set to meet Warren John F. Kennedy on Monday followed by Mooney on Wednesday.