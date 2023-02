HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline outscored the home-standing Howland Tigers, 30-11, in the second half as the Fighting Irish prevailed, 55-33.

Terrance Pankey led all scorers with 24 points. Jaden Payne added 13 in the victory as well.

Ursuline (15-1) will look for their 13th straight win when they play host to East on Tuesday.

For Howland, Ben Bronson paced the black and orange with 13 points.

The Tigers (9-9) will welcome Warren JFK on Tuesday.