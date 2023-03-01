CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past Ashtabula Edgewood 87-53 in the Division II boys basketball district semifinals at Notre-Dame Cathedral Latin High School on Wednesday night.

The Irish placed four players in double figures in the win.

Jaden Payne led the way with 22 points, while Terrance Pankey added 19. Geno Lucente tallied 16, while Vinny Flauto piled up 15.

Edgewood was led by Jacob Ernst who finished with a game-high 23 points. Zack Vencill added 15 in the setback.

Ursuline advances to face the winner of Girard/Gilmour Academy in the Division II district final on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Notre-Dame Cathedral Latin High School.