Ursuline offense overpowering again in win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish offense continued their strong play Friday night in their opening-round matchup with Canton South in the OHSAA Division IV high school football playoffs in a 48-20 victory.

Quarterback Brady Shannon had three touchdowns on the night (one rushing, two passing).

DeMarcus McElroy added two rushing touchdowns of his own in the win.

Ursuline (7-3) will move on to face Salem (8-3) in an all-local matchup in round two after Salem won their playoff game behind a big night from Blaize Exline.