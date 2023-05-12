YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline High School has hired 2011 graduate LaVell Turnage as the Irish’s new girls basketball head coach.

The school made the announcement in a release Friday evening.

“His passion for the game is contagious and we are looking forward to seeing his plans for this program come to fruition,” Ursuline Athletic Director John DeSantis said in the release.

Turnage has been the head coach for the Badger girls who won the NAC title this past season with an unbeaten conference record.

The Braves reached the Division IV district final before falling to Western Reserve.

He was named the Trumbull County Coach of the Year this past year.