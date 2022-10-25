YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior lineman Brian Frasco will continue his academic and athletic career at Saint Francis University.

Frasco is 6 foot 3, 290 pounds and has been a four-year starter for the Irish. Last season, he helped lead Ursuline to the Division IV State Championship game and was voted as on the WKBN 5 Blocks of Granite.

He made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon.

In the post, Frasco said, “First off I’d like to thank God for putting me in the position I am today and blessing me with this amazing opportunity to play at the Division 1 level of college football. Secondly, I wanna thank my entire family for everything they have sacrificed and done to get me to this point. I also wanna thank my coaches and teammates for always having my back and pushing me to my full potential every day. I am extremely excited to join the Red Flash family. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletics career at St. Francis University. #RedFlash #MaketheDifference”

Saint Francis is an FCS Division I football program that competes in the Northeast Conference. The Red Flash is (5-2) overall this season and (4-0) in the league.