YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Ursuline High School standouts made their commitments to the next level official on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Three-year starter on the offensive line for Irish football Colton Ross signed to play at Baldwin Wallace. Ross was a two-time All-Conference selection, along with earning All-County and All-District honors.

Maria Fusillo signed to play soccer at Malone University. Fusillo earned All-State, All-County and All-District honors during her four-year career at Ursuline.

Liz Barbato will keep the name of her school the same at the next level, signing to play softball at Ursuline College.

The four-year starter hit .310 last year for the Irish with three home runs and finished top three in runs scored.

Serena Grenga also signed to continue her academic and athletic career at The College of Wooster.

Grenga led the golf team her senior year and was named Most Improved Player.