Ursuline hires new varsity baseball, swimming and tennis head coaches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline High School announced they have hired a new varsity baseball, girls tennis and swimming head coaches on Friday.

Irish alum Paul Kempe will be the new head baseball coach for Ursuline.

He has been the assistant baseball coach under Matt Weymer, who left the program after this past season.

Kempe is also an assistant football coach with Niles and teaches at Ursuline.

Kristin Szabo was named the Irish’s first ever swimming coach.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to offer swimming to our students,” says athletic director John DeSantis. “Kristin has been tasked with building programs from the ground up before and has been successful in doing so. We are confident that she will guide our student athletes to success both in and out of the pool.”

Szabo has over ten years of swimming coaching experience and has been the head swim coach at Tippecanoe Country Club.

As for the girls tennis team, Rob Stephens will now lead the program after Kent Blacksher stepped down after this past season.

Stephens previously served as the tennis coach at his alma mater, Canfield High School, and is also a tennis instructor at the Avalon Athletic Center in Boardman.