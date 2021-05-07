Ursuline hires new basketball coach with Division One college experience

Bernard Scott brings 20 years of coaching experience to the Irish

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline girls basketball team has a new head coach. Bernard Scott will take over the Irish program after spending last year at Campbell Memorial.

Prior to that, Scott coached in the Division I college ranks including stops at Youngstown State, Detroit, Cleveland State, Arizona, Dayton and Toledo.

In all, he brings 20 years of coaching experience to Ursuline.

As a player, he was a part of a state championship team at Villa Angela-St. Joe’s. He was also nominated as a McDonald’s All-American.

Scott later played college basketball at Toledo.