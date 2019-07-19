Ursuline hires Michael Kernan as girls basketball coach

Kernan replaces Vanessa Dickson, who led the Irish to a record of 17-8 last season.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline High School has officially announced that Michael Kernan has been hired as the new girls’ varsity basketball coach.

Kernan previously served as a girls’ basketball assistant coach at Ursuline from 2003-2008. In 2004, the Irish won the Division III State Title, and finished as a state finalist in 2006. He also previously held basketball coaching stints at both Campbell Memorial and Hubbard High Schools.

The veteran coach has a long history with Ursuline. He is entering his 19th campaign as head softball coach for the Irish, having compiled a record of 346-146. His 2009 softball team was a Division III State Finalist.

Kernan replaces Vanessa Dickson, who led the Irish to a record of 17-8 last season with an appearance in the Division II District Finals.

