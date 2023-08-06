YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fighting Irish 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – Brookfield

Aug. 22 – Howland

Aug. 24 – Maplewood

Aug. 26 – at Salem

Aug. 30 – at East

Aug. 31 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 2 – at Chaney

Sept. 7 – Heartland Christian

Sept. 11 – at Springfield

Sept. 14 – at Fitch

Sept. 18 – Harding

Sept. 20 – at Canfield

Sept. 21 – Hubbard

Sept. 25 – Columbiana

Sept. 28 – at Heartland Christian

Oct. 2 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 3 – Badger

Oct. 5 – at Warren JFK

Oct. 9 – South Range

Oct. 11 – Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 12 – East

Ursuline High School

Nickname: The Fighting Irish

Colors: Green and Gold

School address: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

