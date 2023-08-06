YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fighting Irish 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – Brookfield
Aug. 22 – Howland
Aug. 24 – Maplewood
Aug. 26 – at Salem
Aug. 30 – at East
Aug. 31 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 2 – at Chaney
Sept. 7 – Heartland Christian
Sept. 11 – at Springfield
Sept. 14 – at Fitch
Sept. 18 – Harding
Sept. 20 – at Canfield
Sept. 21 – Hubbard
Sept. 25 – Columbiana
Sept. 28 – at Heartland Christian
Oct. 2 – Jackson-Milton
Oct. 3 – Badger
Oct. 5 – at Warren JFK
Oct. 9 – South Range
Oct. 11 – Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 12 – East
Ursuline High School
Nickname: The Fighting Irish
Colors: Green and Gold
School address: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
