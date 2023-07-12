YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fighting Irish 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 girls’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 11 – Perry
• Aug. 16 – at Alliance
• Aug. 19 – at Harding
• Aug. 21 – Fitch
• Aug. 23 – at Canfield
• Aug. 26 – Warren JFK
• Aug. 28 – at Howland
• Aug. 30 – at West Branch
• Sept. 6 – Badger
• Sept. 12 – United
• Sept. 18 – Marlington
• Sept. 20 -Columbiana
• Sept. 25 – at Salem
• Sept. 27 – Hubbard
• Oct. 3 – at Maplewood
• Oct. 5 – Beaver Local
• Oct. 10 – Cardinal Mooney
2023 boys’ soccer schedule
• Aug. 11 – Poland
• Aug. 16 – Maplewood
• Aug. 19 – at South Range
• Aug. 24 – Salem
• Aug. 26 – at Warren JFK
• Aug. 29 – at United
• Sept. 7 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 9 – at Marlington
• Sept. 12 – United
• Sept. 14 – St. Vincent-St. Mary
• Sept. 19 – at Columbiana
• Sept. 21 – Howland
• Sept. 26 – Canfield
• Sept. 28 – Badger
• Oct. 3 – at Harding
• Oct. 5 – at Fitch
• Oct. 10 – at Cardinal Mooney
Ursuline High School
Nickname: The Fighting Irish
Colors: Green and Gold
School address: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505
Stadium location: 618 5th Ave, Youngstown, OH 44502
If you have corrections to the UHS football schedule, please contact support.