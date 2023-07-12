YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fighting Irish 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 11 – Perry

• Aug. 16 – at Alliance

• Aug. 19 – at Harding

• Aug. 21 – Fitch

• Aug. 23 – at Canfield

• Aug. 26 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 28 – at Howland

• Aug. 30 – at West Branch

• Sept. 6 – Badger

• Sept. 12 – United

• Sept. 18 – Marlington

• Sept. 20 -Columbiana

• Sept. 25 – at Salem

• Sept. 27 – Hubbard

• Oct. 3 – at Maplewood

• Oct. 5 – Beaver Local

• Oct. 10 – Cardinal Mooney

2023 boys’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 11 – Poland

• Aug. 16 – Maplewood

• Aug. 19 – at South Range

• Aug. 24 – Salem

• Aug. 26 – at Warren JFK

• Aug. 29 – at United

• Sept. 7 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 9 – at Marlington

• Sept. 12 – United

• Sept. 14 – St. Vincent-St. Mary

• Sept. 19 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 21 – Howland

• Sept. 26 – Canfield

• Sept. 28 – Badger

• Oct. 3 – at Harding

• Oct. 5 – at Fitch

• Oct. 10 – at Cardinal Mooney

Ursuline High School

Nickname: The Fighting Irish

Colors: Green and Gold

School address: 750 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location: 618 5th Ave, Youngstown, OH 44502

