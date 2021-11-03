Ursuline High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In early May, Ursuline hired Bernard Scott as their head girls’ basketball coach. The former Villa Angela-standout coached at Campbell Memorial last year. Prior to his stay in the 44405-zip code, he spent time leading the Detroit Titans’ women’s basketball team for 5 seasons as he also had stints assisting in the college ranks at Youngstown State, Cleveland State, Arizona, Toledo and Dayton.

Ursuline graduated guards Rachel Fabry and Jamie Nelson along with Cara McNally and Anisah Moorman from last year’s group. The Irish return one starter from last year’s team in junior forward Alayna Smith. Coach Scott will also rely on fellow junior Grace Leslie and a pair of sophomores Lily Scott and Meredith Gray.

Scott states, “The expectations are to always play hard, always be prepared and always put the team first. Everything else will take care of itself if we have these three things consistently.”

The Irish are seeking their first District championship since 2011.

Ursuline is set to begin the season on November 27 when they welcome Hubbard.

Ursuline Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Bernard Scott, 1st season

2020-21 Record: 11-9

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 51.7

Scoring Defense: 45.3

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 27 – Hubbard

Nov. 29 – Lakeview

Dec. 4 – Howland

Dec. 8 – Canfield

Dec. 15 – at Harding

Dec. 18 – at Boardman

Dec. 22 – Liberty

Dec. 27 – at Fitch

Dec. 29 – Struthers

Jan. 3 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 5 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 8 – East

Jan. 10 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 16 – Chaney (Martin Luther King Classic)

Jan. 22 – at Girard

Jan. 24 – Salem

Jan. 26 – at Chaney

Feb. 2 – at East

Feb. 4 – Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 7 – at Bristol

Feb. 9 – at United

Feb. 12 – Canton Central Catholic