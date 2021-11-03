Ursuline High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In early May, Ursuline hired Bernard Scott as their head girls’ basketball coach. The former Villa Angela-standout coached at Campbell Memorial last year. Prior to his stay in the 44405-zip code, he spent time leading the Detroit Titans’ women’s basketball team for 5 seasons as he also had stints assisting in the college ranks at Youngstown State, Cleveland State, Arizona, Toledo and Dayton.
Ursuline graduated guards Rachel Fabry and Jamie Nelson along with Cara McNally and Anisah Moorman from last year’s group. The Irish return one starter from last year’s team in junior forward Alayna Smith. Coach Scott will also rely on fellow junior Grace Leslie and a pair of sophomores Lily Scott and Meredith Gray.
Scott states, “The expectations are to always play hard, always be prepared and always put the team first. Everything else will take care of itself if we have these three things consistently.”
The Irish are seeking their first District championship since 2011.
Ursuline is set to begin the season on November 27 when they welcome Hubbard.
Ursuline Fighting Irish
Head Coach: Bernard Scott, 1st season
2020-21 Record: 11-9
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 51.7
Scoring Defense: 45.3
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 27 – Hubbard
Nov. 29 – Lakeview
Dec. 4 – Howland
Dec. 8 – Canfield
Dec. 15 – at Harding
Dec. 18 – at Boardman
Dec. 22 – Liberty
Dec. 27 – at Fitch
Dec. 29 – Struthers
Jan. 3 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 5 – at Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 8 – East
Jan. 10 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 16 – Chaney (Martin Luther King Classic)
Jan. 22 – at Girard
Jan. 24 – Salem
Jan. 26 – at Chaney
Feb. 2 – at East
Feb. 4 – Cardinal Mooney
Feb. 7 – at Bristol
Feb. 9 – at United
Feb. 12 – Canton Central Catholic