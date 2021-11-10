Ursuline High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Irish were upended in the Sectional Final by Canfield (80-68) last February. That loss left a bad taste in the mouth of Ursuline’s 12-win team.

This year, coach Keith Gunther and his group seek better results and a deeper run into the post-season tournament. “We’re expecting great things this year with a lot of returning lettermen,” states Gunther. “We’ll be really deep and athletic. We’ll have decent size with great guard play.”

The Irish returns four starters in Terrance Pankey, Demarcus McElroy, Brady Shannon and Vinny Flauto. Pankey, now a junior, was named to the First-Team All-Steel Valley last winter. Look for Jayden Payne, Geno Lucente and Will Burney to also play a key role this coming year as well.

Ursuline begins the new season at Girard on November 30.

Ursuline Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Keith Gunther

2020-21 Record: 12-10 (3-3), 2nd place in SVC

Last 5-Year Record: 62-60 (50.8%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 61.3

Scoring Defense: 52.7

2020-21 Steel Valley Conference Standings (League Record)

Chaney – 4-0

Ursuline – 3-3

Cardinal Mooney – 1-2

East – 1-4

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Girard

Dec. 3 – at Fitch

Dec. 7 – at Lakeview

Dec. 10 – at Boardman

Dec. 14 – Canfield

Dec. 17 – Howland

Dec. 21 – at Canton CC

Dec. 23 – at Massillon

Dec. 28 – at Liberty

Jan. 4 – at Harding

Jan. 7 – Chaney

Jan. 11 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 14 – East

Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Tournament

Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Tournament

Jan. 22 – at Springfield

Jan. 28 – Benedictine

Feb. 1 – at Chaney

Feb. 5 – Salem

Feb. 8 – at East

Feb. 11 – Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 15 – Bristol