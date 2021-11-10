Ursuline High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Irish were upended in the Sectional Final by Canfield (80-68) last February. That loss left a bad taste in the mouth of Ursuline’s 12-win team.
This year, coach Keith Gunther and his group seek better results and a deeper run into the post-season tournament. “We’re expecting great things this year with a lot of returning lettermen,” states Gunther. “We’ll be really deep and athletic. We’ll have decent size with great guard play.”
The Irish returns four starters in Terrance Pankey, Demarcus McElroy, Brady Shannon and Vinny Flauto. Pankey, now a junior, was named to the First-Team All-Steel Valley last winter. Look for Jayden Payne, Geno Lucente and Will Burney to also play a key role this coming year as well.
Ursuline begins the new season at Girard on November 30.
Ursuline Fighting Irish
Head Coach: Keith Gunther
2020-21 Record: 12-10 (3-3), 2nd place in SVC
Last 5-Year Record: 62-60 (50.8%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 61.3
Scoring Defense: 52.7
2020-21 Steel Valley Conference Standings (League Record)
Chaney – 4-0
Ursuline – 3-3
Cardinal Mooney – 1-2
East – 1-4
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Girard
Dec. 3 – at Fitch
Dec. 7 – at Lakeview
Dec. 10 – at Boardman
Dec. 14 – Canfield
Dec. 17 – Howland
Dec. 21 – at Canton CC
Dec. 23 – at Massillon
Dec. 28 – at Liberty
Jan. 4 – at Harding
Jan. 7 – Chaney
Jan. 11 – at Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 14 – East
Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Tournament
Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Tournament
Jan. 22 – at Springfield
Jan. 28 – Benedictine
Feb. 1 – at Chaney
Feb. 5 – Salem
Feb. 8 – at East
Feb. 11 – Cardinal Mooney
Feb. 15 – Bristol