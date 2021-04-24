Ursuline hands #2 ranked Canton Central Catholic first loss

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline posted a 7-0 victory Saturday afternoon over previously undefeated and number two ranked Canton Central Catholic.

The win improves the Irish’s mark to 8-9 overall. Ursuline has won three of their last four games.

Senior Jonah Kirchner tossed the seven-inning, two-hit win. He also batted one for two with a run scored and an RBI. Brady Shannon scored twice as he reached on a triple and two walks. Dante Walker drove in two runs as well.

Ursuline will host Mooney on Tuesday.

The Crusaders fall to 13-1.