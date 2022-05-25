STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped Rootstown 8-2 in the Division III Baseball District Final on Wednesday night at Cene Park.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Irish victory over the Rovers.

Andrew Kirila led the way for the Irish at the plate going 2-4 with 4 RBI’s.

Brady Shannon and Tom Groner collaborated to allow just four hits in the game.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 17-8 overall on the season.

The Irish advances to face Waynedale in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Thursday, June 2 at 5 p.m. at Massillon Washington High School.