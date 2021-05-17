Ursuline handles Crestwood in sectional semifinals

Ursuline advances to Garfield on the road in the Division III Sectional Final on Wednesday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past Crestwood 11-1 in five innings in the Division III Sectional Semifinal Monday evening at Cene Park in Struthers.

Joey Carosella, Drew Kirila and Jack Ericson each drove in a pair of runs in the win for the Irish. Carosella also scored two runs.

Dante Walker went 1-2 with two runs scored.

Ian Barton tallied two hits, drove in a run and scored three times for Ursuline.

Tre Ciavarella struck out 10 in four innings of work for Ursuline. Kirchner struck out the side in the fifth to seal the deal.

Ursuline advances to Garfield on the road in the Division III Sectional Final on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.